AS TRUMP TAKES OVER VENEZUELA OIL FIELDS, PUTIN TAKES CONTROL OF U.S. LITHIUM MINES IN UKRAINE

What looked like a U.S.-Ukraine strategic economic partnership has just taken a dramatic turn. Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the Shevchenko lithium deposit in eastern Ukraine, a site central to recent U.S.-Ukraine negotiations.





The mine was a cornerstone of Ukraine’s proposal to compensate the United States for military aid by granting access to critical minerals essential for batteries, energy storage, and defense technologies.





Shevchenko is considered one of Europe’s most valuable lithium fields, often called “white gold” due to its importance in electric vehicles and modern weapons systems.





By seizing the site, Moscow has effectively stripped the agreement of its physical foundation, turning a high-profile deal into one with no guaranteed asset behind it.





Analysts say this move signals a shift toward economic warfare, where control of resources becomes as decisive as control of territory.