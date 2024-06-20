ASHANTI & NELLY GOT MARRIED IN SECRET CEREMONY LAST YEAR

Ashanti and Nelly are a married couple and have been for several months, according to a new report.

On Wednesday (June 19), TMZ got their hands on a marriage record for the expecting couple that revealed they tied the knot prior to the new year, on December 27, 2023.

While the document doesn’t state what city the lovers said ‘I do’ in, it was made official in St. Louis County, so it’s likely they wed in the rapper’s hometown.

Ashanti only just confirmed their engagement in April, and earlier this week, reflected on the moment her partner popped the question during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

“It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment,” she said. “We were not dressy.”

Considering the pair were lying in bed and watching TV in T-shirts and boxers, she was rightfully “shocked” he picked that setting.

The R&B icon added: “I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know … I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one.”

The couple got back together last year and are now expecting their first child together, which they revealed in conjunction with news of their engagement.

“The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends,” she said about their chemistry today compared to when they dated in the early 2000s. “We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days.”

During their time apart, Ashanti began seeing Joyner Lucas after the two teamed up for the latter’s “Fall Slowly” music video.

During an interview with The Jason Lee Podcast that premiered in April, Lucas opened up about their relationship.

“She’s an amazing person,” he said about his former partner. “I’m a private n-gga. I don’t talk about it, but what I will say is that she’s an amazing person and [I’m] super happy for her. She’s about to have a baby. I know how much she wanted to be a mom.”