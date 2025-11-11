‘At 17’ trends on X as Regina Daniels claims Ned Nwoko married her at 17

Regina Daniels has claimed that she was just 17 years old when she married Ned Nwoko and she trusted him with everything, including her “s£x tape”.

The actress stated this after politician Ned Nwoko claimed she is a drug addict and so are her siblings and friends.

Responding, Regina asked Ned to tell the world if she was a drug addict when he married her at 17. She went on to insinuate again that Ned had a hand in her becoming a drug user.

Regina wrote: “Yes Everyone! It is now in history that “REGINA DANIELS” did drugs because that was what her husband wanted believe it or not.

“Dearest ex husband thanks for breaking the crown you put on my head.No one knew us like us and I trusted you with all of me even with my sextape which I pray never sees the light. but you have always ben a step ahead negatively.

“Foolish me! When I married you at 17, was l on drugs? I thank God for time. My name is ruined for now but l will rewrite my story! That narrative will be dead and gone

“Now that l have let.the one thing you have on me out, what else ? lt’s time to fight with all of me in court! l’m not backing down now you narcissistic manipulative bastard!

“I’m so pained! l am ruined! Y’all can laugh but the laughter won’t be for long as long as I serve my God.”

While Regina has been elusive about her age over the years, she said last week, amid her fallout with estranged husband, that she is 24.

Today, she claimed Ned Nwoko married her when she was just 17.

Ned and Regina married in May 2019. Her birthday is October 10. If she turned 24 on October 10, 2025, that means she was yet to turn 18 at the time she got married in May 2019.

However, this is different from her mother’s claim.

In 2020, while granting a BBC interview, Rita Daniels claimed Regina was to turn 20 in October of that year. This would mean that she was 18 at the time Ned married her in May 2019 and she is now 25.

It is not clear whom, between mother and daughter, is giving the accurate information about her age, but this has led to a conversation on X, causing “At 17” to trend.