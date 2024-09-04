At least 129 people killed during mass prison break attempt in DR Congo

A breakout attempt by inmates from a heavily guarded prison in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, has resulted in the tragic loss of 129 lives, according to authorities.

Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani reported that 24 prisoners succumbed to gunshot injuries following a warning shot exchange in the early morning hours of Monday.

The majority of the fatalities were due to asphyxiation following a crowd crush during the escape attempt at Makala Prison.

Despite initial reports of widespread casualties, the government initially disclosed that only two individuals had died.

Seven years prior, a similar incident saw at least 4,000 prisoners escape from the same facility, which is recognized as the largest prison in the country.

On Monday, residents near the prison reported hearing gunshots, but journalists attempting to cover the scene were blocked by police officers who prevented access to the area.

“There were reports of gunshots from around 1:00 to 2:00 in the morning, and the situation continued until around 5:00,” Daddi Soso, who resides near the prison, shared with the AFP news agency.

“There were fatalities and individuals who managed to escape,” he added, noting that the security forces were in the process of removing bodies.

Unverified videos circulating from within the prison on Monday depicted scenes of dead bodies on the floor and individuals pleading for assistance amidst a crush.

Mr. Shabani uploaded a video on social media platform X, approximately 24 hours after the incident, acknowledging the severity of the event and the number of lives lost.

He also mentioned that nearly 60 individuals sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

“This incident also serves as a moment to recognize the swift response and containment efforts of the security forces, the national police, and the army, which successfully prevented the escape,” Mr. Shabani stated.

“It’s important to acknowledge the damages caused, including loss of life, injuries, and significant material damage at the central prison. Additionally, the administration and registry offices suffered damage, which are currently being addressed.”

Human rights organizations have called for an international inquiry into the incident.

Footage from the aftermath of the breakout reveals a significant breach in a brick wall, buildings engulfed in flames, firefighters on duty, and an office with scattered documents.

Makala Prison, established in the 1950s, has a capacity of 1,500 inmates but was housing over 14,000 prisoners at the time, according to AFP reports.

In 2020, the BBC interviewed a prison official who highlighted the dire conditions leading to deaths, including food shortages and inadequate hygiene.

At the time, it was estimated that only 6% of the prisoners were serving their sentences, with the rest languishing in the legal system of DR Congo, where cases can stretch on for years.

The justice minister has pledged to intensify efforts to alleviate overcrowding in prisons across the nation.