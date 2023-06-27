At Least One Reasonable Person From The Opposition Should Have Added A Voice To Criticise How Edgar Lungu’s Family Managed To Have Such Wealth

AT LEAST ONE REASONABLE PERSON FROM THE OPPOSITION SHOULD HAVE ADDED A VOICE TO CRITICISE HOW ECL’S FAMILY MANAGED TO HAVE SUCH WEALTH…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

All zambians know that ECL came from CHAWAMA and the family is very well known from there , and to see everyone in the family have a hand to this uncountable wealth should worry the nation and those seeking to govern this country . It was going to attract relevance if just one opposition leader was going to add a voice and side with the zambian people , when people see the review of vedios which CK used to describe the PF leaders indeed his words have come to pass but because of his poor judgement , he becomes one of those who have intellectually been retired politically .

We have in most cases been told to ignore ECL when his family has unaccountable wealth , what about himsef ? , this is the most huge question which is being awaited for in order to complete the sequence how wealth of the country found itself in the hands of people who did not deserve it , zambians are not the ones that should declare that wealth was stolen, we have the courts of law and the special investigation wings that are mandated to undertake such responsibility , what is compelling to ask is how did these people accrue this wealth and why is the opposition silent about it ?.

This wealth which the opposition is seeing should now confirm that most of the people in the opposition want to rule zambia and do exactly what is being revealed , because no one is coming out to condemn , if we did not choose the UPND to govern this country ,any other person in the opposition would have simply oppressed the govt instituitions and let this stolen wealth be with these people , this is why all of them did not want president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to win elections because they were feeding from the same pot . Zambians should now learn that choosing leaders of this country we must not elect accomptices because they will use their vonstituitional powers to forgive their friends because that is what they would do also while in govt .

Zambia has continued to see high levels of poverty because of electing persons that had the similar DNA , now our eyse are opened because president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is there to uphold the rule of law , and not to protect criminals in the country ,whoever they are . Zambia forward .God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY