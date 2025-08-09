ATTACK ON SOCIALIST PARTY CAMP IN MFUWE



Lavushimanda… Friday August 8, 2025 – Cadres from the ruling UPND on Thursday allegedly attacked a Socialist Party (SP) camp in Mfuwe, shortly after the constituency by-election in Lavushimanda District, Muchinga Province.





Witnesses reported that the attackers vandalised property and destroyed goods at the site, leaving a trail of damage.





The incident comes in the wake of a tense by-election, heightening concerns about political violence and growing intolerance during Zambia’s electoral processes.





The Zambia Police Service has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.