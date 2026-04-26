ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CONFLICTING STATEMENTS BEGS FOR MORE CLARITY



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha seems to have vacated his earlier statement below, issued on 22nd April claiming the High Court of South Africa had formally transferred the former President’s remains to the Zambian Government.





But in a separate brief ZNBC clip last evening, Mr. Kabesha has issued a contradictory statement saying the remains of the Sixth Republican President have at no point been in the physical custody of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.





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PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

22nd April 2026



HIGH COURT TRANSFERS FORMER PRESIDENT’S REMAINS TO THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT





The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to confirm that the High Court in Pretoria has today, Wednesday 22nd April 2026, formally transferred the mortal remains of the Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to the Zambian Government.





This development follows the former President’s family’s inability to proceed with their case before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal. The mortal remains of the former President have since been relocated from Two Mountains Burial Services (PTY) Limited to a facility managed by the South African Government.





In its 8th August 2025 ruling, the Pretoria High Court directed that the body be released to the Zambian Government to facilitate preparations for repatriation and burial in Zambia.





In line with the court’s directive, the Government will engage with the former President’s family to finalize burial arrangements. The nation will be informed of the agreed-upon details in due course.

ISSUED;



Mr. Mulilo Kabesha SC

ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA



KBN TV