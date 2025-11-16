AU Chair Rejects Trump’s Claims on the k!ll?ng of Christians in Nigeria 



At the UN in New York, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf dismissed US President Donald Trump’s allegations of mass k!ll?ngs of Christians in northern Nigeria.





Youssouf clarified that Boko Haram’s attacks have largely targeted Muslim communities, adding that the situation does not amount to genoc?de like the crises seen in Sudan or eastern DRC.





Trump has warned of possible military intervention and suspension of US aid if Nigeria fails to act on the alleged k!ll?ngs.





Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry responded by reaffirming its commitment to fighting v!olent extrem?sm and protecting all citizens — regardless of religion, ethnicity, or creed.