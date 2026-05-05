AU sounds alarm over Gulf escalation, cites economic risks for Africa

The African Union Commission has raised concern over renewed tensions in the Gulf region, warning that the escalation could have far‑reaching economic consequences for African countries.

In a statement, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said recent drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran against neighbouring states, including the United Arab Emirates, as well as disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, were a cause for serious concern.

Youssouf warned that the developments risk further destabilising the Gulf region, a critical hub for global energy supplies, with direct implications for economies worldwide.

The AU said African countries are particularly vulnerable to the fallout, as many rely heavily on imported fuel and are already grappling with inflationary pressures.

“The consequences are immediate,” Youssouf said, pointing to rising fuel prices, increased cost of living and heightened economic vulnerability across the continent.

Economic analysts note that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes — typically triggers global price increases, with developing economies bearing the brunt.

The AU Commission called for urgent de‑escalation and urged all parties to cease attacks against sovereign states and respect international law, particularly the principle of freedom of navigation. Youssouf emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Reaffirming its longstanding position, the African Union stressed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and called for measures to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis on African nations.

The latest escalation adds to a series of tensions in the Gulf that have raised fears of wider instability affecting global trade routes and energy markets. For Africa, the AU warned, prolonged disruption could deepen economic strain, particularly in countries heavily dependent on fuel imports.

The statement underscores growing concern among African leaders over the continent’s exposure to external geopolitical shocks and their impact on already fragile economies.