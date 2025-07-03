Australia cancels Kanye West’s visa over Nazi-glorifying song





Australia has revoked US rapper Kanye West’s tourist visa due to his controversial song “Heil Hitler,” which glorifies Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced Wednesday.





The track, part of West’s May 2025 album WW3, sparked global outrage and was banned from major streaming platforms for violating hate speech policies.





Burke cited West’s history of antisemitic remarks and the song’s content as reasons for the cancellation, stating, “Australia will not tolerate imported bigotry.”