Australia to ban under-16s from YouTube



By: eNCAnews



Australia will use landmark social media laws to ban children under 16 from video-streaming site YouTube, a top minister said Wednesday stressing the need to shield them from “predatory algorithms”.



Communications Minister Anika Wells said four-in-ten Australian children had reported viewing harmful content on YouTube, one of the most visited websites in the world.



“We want kids to know who they are before platforms assume who they are,” Wells said in a statement.





“There’s a place for social media, but there’s not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children.”

Australia announced last year it was drafting laws that will ban children from social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram until they turn 16.

The government had previously indicated YouTube would be exempt, given its widespread use in classrooms.

“Young people under the age of 16 will not be able to have accounts on YouTube,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Wednesday.