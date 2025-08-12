Australia to recognize Palestinian state 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Canberra will recognize the state of Palestine, making Australia the latest Western government to take the symbolic but politically significant step expected to anger Israel and the United States.

Speaking in Canberra, Albanese said the formal recognition will take place in September during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Australia will recognize a state of Palestine. Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own, predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” he said. “We will work with the international community to make this right a reality.”

The move follows similar announcements in recent weeks by France, Britain, and Canada. It comes amid mounting criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, where famine is threatening and the Israeli government has announced plans to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip.

Albanese said the decision was part of a coordinated global effort to support a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. He confirmed speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the move.

Netanyahu has strongly opposed a two-state solution and condemned nations recognizing Palestinian statehood, calling it “disappointing” and “shameful.” He said such recognition “will not bring peace” and insisted Israel “will not commit national suicide.”

Australian Jewish groups have also criticized the decision. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry called it “a betrayal and abandonment” of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack. The Australian Jewish Association described it as “a reckless attack on the Jewish people in Australia and abroad,” warning it could strain relations with the United States.

The decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict escalated sharply on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Israel now controls about 75% of the enclave and plans to seize the rest. Famine conditions have worsened, with more than 200 people — including 100 children — reported dead from starvation.

Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

Recognition of a Palestinian state has increasingly become a diplomatic protest against the ongoing war. In 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain also took the step, with the United States expected to oppose Australia’s decision as it has others.