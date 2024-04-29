Australians protest against rise of killings of women

Rallies have occurred throughout Australia following a surge in recent incidents of violence against women.

Protesters are advocating for gender-based violence to be officially recognized as a national emergency, with calls for more stringent laws to combat it.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the severity of the issue, describing it as a national crisis.

On average, a woman in Australia has lost her life to violence every four days this year.

Organizer Martina Ferrara emphasized the need for alternative reporting avenues for victim survivors, empowering them to share their stories and navigate their healing and reporting processes.

“And we want the government to acknowledge this is an emergency action and take immediate action.”

Speaking at a march in the capital Canberra attended by thousands of protesters, Mr Albanese admitted the government at all levels needed to do better.

“We need to change culture, the attitudes, the legal system and the approach by all governments,” he said.

“We need to make sure that this isn’t up to women, it’s up to men to change men’s behaviour as well,” he added.

Responding to calls by protestors for violence against women to be classified as a national emergency, Mr Albanese said the classification was normally used during floods or bushfires to release a temporary injection of cash.

“We don’t need one month or two months – we need to address this in a serious way, week by week, month by month, year by year,” he said.

His comments were met with mixture of heckles and cheers,

But Australia’s federal attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, has rejected holding a royal commission into gender-based violence.

Mr Albanese has repeatedly called gender-based violence an epidemic but it’s not new: in 2021, marches took place across the country over allegations of sexual misconduct within the government.

In Adelaide, it was estimated around 3,000 people rallied outside the city’s parliament building on Saturday.

Protests have also taken place in Brisbane, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Newcastle over Friday and Saturday, 9News reported.

Recent killings have put the issue back in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, a man stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping centre. Five of the victims were women and the police are looking at whether they were the target.

New South Wales Police Force commissioner Karen Webb said “the offender focused on women and avoided the men”.

The rallies also coincided with the charging of a man with the alleged murder of 30-year-old mother-of-four Erica Hay, who was found dead after a house fire in Perth earlier this month.

In all, 27 women have been killed in the first 119 days of 2024, according to data compiled by the campaign group Destroy the Joint.