ZAMBIA has produced a number of exceptional women across the country who have gone on to defy all odds and define the steps that their generations undertook in various spheres, at different times.

So it was so gratifying to see that at this year’s Kuomboka ceremony, a number of outstanding Lozi women were awarded the King Lewanika Award for their various works and impact in particular fields.

However, when a name like that of our very much beloved and highly intelligent King of Barotseland, King Lewanika is used, people should always make sure that everything is on point, lacks bias and is as apolitical as possible. Preserve his legacy or name your awards something that will not tarnish his name. Barotseland has produced exceptional women and I totally agree with the list of women that were awarded. But to leave out the first republican women Vice President, Ms Inonge Mutukwa Wina, is like writing our history on sand dunes.

Love her or hate her, acknowledge her or trash her legacy, historical or current issues you may have with her, you cannot deny what Ms. Wina has achieved and the ripple effect of her achievement.

She is the woman who has not only held the highest position as a Lozi woman, but the highest position as a Zambian woman. Something we should all be proud of, if not for her sake, then for the doors that her position has opened for women in almost all political parties in the country.

Because of her being in that position, it became fashionable for almost all political parties to adopt or elect female vice presidents then later running mates.

And with the women being number twos in their parties, it has made it possible to now have women emerging as number ones in their parties now or later.

We support this initiative so much that we have still looked at the brighter side even when the name of Ms. Wina conspicuously missing from this list leaves a very sour taste in the mouth.

We urge the organisers of this function to do better next time and put up something that the Lozi and Zambian women in general will be happy and proud of and not something that will now make us politicise a great initiative that should be entirely devoid of any partisan and personal bias.

Let women lead, let us appreciate all our women.

SABOI IMBOELA,

Presiden t- NDC.

