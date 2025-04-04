Ayesha Howard denies claims of Anthony Edwards paying her $1M in child support

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard has responded to rumors that the NBA star paid all of his child support in one transaction reportedly worth over $1 million.

The rumors of the deal between the former couple started on March 31 when an X user claimed that Edwards requested to pay ‘the whole 18 years of child support upfront.’

The rumor went on to spread like wildfire, as another user alleged that Edwards ‘confidently paid $1,080,000 in child support all at once’ in an X post from April 2.

Nonetheless, Howard has come forward to pour cold water on these claims, denying the viral allegations to The Shade Room on Wednesday in an exclusive statement .

‘There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,’ Howard reportedly told the outlet.

The outlet reported that Howard also took to Instagram on her story to deny the gossip. ‘Where do these lies be coming from?’ Howard reportedly wrote.

Edwards’ ex-girlfriend also posted a graphic that read: ‘You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more Like no way…… what did I do next?’

Although Ayesha Howard has addressed the rumors, Anthony Edwards is yet to comment on the situation.

Last November, Howard shared the first photo of her baby, Aubri’ Summers, on social media, saying: ‘You are officially one month old. Today makes 30 beautiful sleepless nights and a life time to go.’

The NBA star also shares a daughter named Aislynn with his current girlfriend, Shannon Jackson.

Since 2020, Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend have been publicly dating and welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024.

Before recent child support rumors, Anthony Edwards faced backlash in December 2023 when Paige Jordae accused him of pressuring her to have an abortion after allegedly impregnating her.

According to reports, Edwards allegedly offered Jordae $100,000 and demanded proof she had taken abortion pills.

As the allegations spread, the NBA star took to X to admit he made those comments “in the heat of the moment”, and they didn’t reflect his values.

He explained that supporting women’s right to make their own decisions and stated he would handle personal matters privately.

It now appears that news of Anthony Edwards completing a $1 million payment of child support to Ayesha Howard across 18 years is a false suggestion that fans deliberated upon with no credibility.