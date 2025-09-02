Ba Saga now ZNBC TV programmes director, “I left music to look after my kids”





IF you ever sang along to Chanibaba, then you have Ba Saga to thank.

Born Che Mutale, the 55 year old Zambian music pioneer was once at the forefront of Zambian music, keeping the nation glued to black and white TVs and radio sets alike.





Today, Ba Saga’s world has shifted as he is no longer chasing melodies but shaping stories behind the lens as a TV programmes director at ZNBC Kitwe Studios.





For many pioneers of Zambian music, their whereabouts after leaving the limelight remain a mystery, until sometimes, tragically, their death brings them back into public memory.





Ba Saga, however, is very much alive in media, having quietly built a 16 year career at ZNBC, shaping content and directing narratives far from the glare of the stage.



He is one of Zambia’s pioneering musicians who has walked away from the limelight to focus on family and a career in media.





From as early as grade eight, Ba Saga knew he loved music. He wanted to create hits, perform for the nation and inspire others through his art.





His morale was boosted by his parents, although his father initially opposed his musical ambitions, hoping he would study law instead.





Ba Saga who obviously knew his strengths and never wanted to be part of the many GCE lawyers that roam the steeets of Lusaka and end up as Facebook attorneys who mumble during repatriation court hearings, said no to law.





By the age of 16, the artiste had already completed his senior secondary education at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School and was ready to chase his childhood dream of becoming a musician.





Raised on a farm in Chilanga, surrounded by maize fields and gaga as the firstborn of seven sisters and two brothers, Ba Saga’s musical journey took off in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Zambian music was still finding its feet.





Alongside pioneers like James Chamanyazi, JK, MC Wabwino and Nasty D, he performed for little or no pay, helping lay the foundation for future generations of Zambian artistes.





The now TV programmes director won accolades and recognition as a singer.



He recalled wining an award for Kumunzi Kubotu as the Best Song of the year in 2000 at the Ngoma Awards, beating Amayenge and the late Brian Chilala.





In 2001, Chanibaba went on to become a timeless hit, performed alongside international stars like Fally Ipupa and Oliver Mtukudzi.



Despite the success, the pressures of fame came at a cost.





“I left music to look after my kids,” Ba Saga told Kalemba in an interview.



“My firstborn son, Lukwesa, was just a baby and I missed important parts of his life. I would wake up, perform, come back and realise I had missed precious moments. That’s when I knew I had to step away from the fame.”



“I said you know what, I miss my life, I miss my family, I would wake up one morning, I’m out, I come back, nakwata ameno umwana, you go out, you perform, you come back, ale enda umwana, you go out, you find he’s talking, I said you know what, I’m missing out on important parts of my son’s life and I walked away from the fame, the music and everything.”





The transition to media was not easy so he says, but it allowed him to find peace and purpose.



It took him a few more years, shorter than the time it would take a girl from Mufulira to bake a cake, to realise he needed to be out of the spotlight.





He returned to school, trained in editing, camera work and documentary making and joined ZNBC in 2009.



For 16 years now, he has become a versatile media professional, directing programmes, producing content and crafting documentaries.





“Media is teamwork, you can’t do it alone. Music was different. I could sit in my room, write a song, record but media has taught me collaboration. I love the camera, it’s a powerful tool to tell someone’s story,” he explained.





Now, as he approaches retirement from ZNBC, the 55 year old reflects on a life that spans music and media, fame and family, spotlight and solitude.





“I don’t regret leaving music. I found another love in media. I’m happy telling stories through the camera lens, watching life unfold and living quietly,” he said.



By Catharine Pule



Source :Kalemba, September 1, 2025