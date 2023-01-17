BABY SWAP CONFUSION AT NDOLA TEACHING HOSPITAL

TWO Ndola mother’s have been left in a state of trauma after their babies were allegedly swapped at the Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) by unknown people.

Both mother’s in the situation claim that the bigger baby weighing 4.4 kilograms is theirs and have refused the other weighing 3.4kilograms.

Hospital authorities in collaboration with police have since taken a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to determine which baby belongs to who.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said police in Ndola received a case of suspected child swapping which occurred on Friday the 13th, last week.

Mr Mweemba said Danny Kiprios, 35 a father to one of the newly born infants complained that the baby boy his wife Majory Kiprios, 25 gave birth to was swapped by unknown people.

“Brief facts are that on January 13th, last week at about 10:00 hours, the wife to the complainant gave birth to a baby boy at the above mentioned Hospital through ceaserian section. She was shown the baby boy who weighed 4.4kg. Thereafter it was taken to the nursery.

The newly born baby was given a tag placed on the baby’s hand bearing its mother’s details. On January 14th, the next day after she recovered, she was taken to Post Natal ward. Mrs Kiprios asked for her baby boy. She was given a baby who appeared to be of a less weight to the baby she was shown first,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said that according to Mrs Kiprios she claimed that her baby boy was with another mother named Violet Mulenga aged 26.

“Both mothers Mrs Kiprios and Ms Mulenga, claim that they did not give birth to the baby boy who weighed 3.4kg. Both are claiming for the same baby who weighed 4.4kg at birth. The dispute was brought to the attention of the hospital management, who discovered that the tag on the small baby’s hand had a birth weight of 4.4kg.

The tag on the big baby was tight and read 3.4kg, which clearly indicated that the tags were swapped on the two babies. The hospital management decided to take swabs for DNA, which was collected by Dr. Petrenko Vladimir from the mentioned mothers and the babies in question,” he said.

He said that the collection of DNA samples was done in the presence of the team of investigators from Ndola Central Police Station and relatives to the affected parties.

“The same DNA specimen is likely to be taken to Zambia Police Service Headquarters’ Forensic Department for determination of the rightful parents to each of the babies in dispute. Logistics are being prepared for one Police officer and one hospital official to travel. The concerned parties have been assured to be availed with Forensic results as soon as possible,” he said.