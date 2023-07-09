Dr. Mwelwa



WEEKLY REFLECTIONS WITH DR MWELWA

Backbenchers: Speak up for Zambia, not your party!

It’s time for a wake-up call to the backbenchers in our parliamentary system. We elected you to represent our interests, not to become mere yes-men and women for your political parties. We need you to speak up for Zambia and prioritize the needs of your constituents above partisan politics.

The role of a backbencher is crucial in any functioning parliamentary system. You have the power to question the government, scrutinize their actions, and hold them accountable. But sadly, we have seen a disturbing trend of backbenchers turning into praise singers for the executive, neglecting their true responsibilities.

As Zambia grapples with a debt crisis, we cannot afford backbenchers who blindly support every decision made by the government. Our future is at stake, and it’s your duty to ensure that our interests are protected. Instead of applauding every move, it’s time for you to question, debate, and analyze the government’s decisions, especially when it comes to matters as significant as loans and debt restructuring.

The constitution of Zambia mandates that all loans and debts must be approved by Parliament. This provision exists to safeguard the interests of Zambians. Yet, we have witnessed major decisions being made without proper parliamentary scrutiny. It is unacceptable that our backbenchers have failed to fulfill their constitutional duty in safeguarding our interests.

We need backbenchers who are willing to take a stand, challenge policies, and propose alternative solutions. We need representatives who are not afraid to voice the concerns and grievances of their constituents. It’s time to shift the focus from party politics to the needs of Zambians.

Your role is not just to echo the voice of your party leadership; it is to be the voice of the people who elected you. You need to be the bridge between the government and the rest of the parliamentary membership. Stand up for your fellow MPs, listen to their concerns, and fight for their rights.

The challenges we face as a nation cannot be overcome by blind loyalty or political partisanship. It requires backbenchers who are willing to speak truth to power, scrutinize policies, and advocate for the interests of their constituents. Only by putting Zambia first can we hope to overcome our current struggles and build a better future.

So, backbenchers, the time for change is now. It’s time to reclaim your role, fulfill your constitutional duties, and prioritize the needs of Zambians over your political parties. Remember why you were elected in the first place – to represent us, the people. Silence is not an option when the future of our nation is at stake. Speak up, challenge, and lead. Zambia is counting on you.

The power lies in your hands, backbenchers. Will you rise to the occasion and be the true representatives we need?