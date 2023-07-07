BACKFIRING OF TASILA’S MISCALCULATED PRESSER
Authored By Mupishi Jones
This latest empathy stunt by Tasila, the daughter to former President Lungu, meant to attract public sympathy and how it has backfired, must be treated as a very serious warning from the general public to those thinking “alebwelelapo”.
This Tasila presser also provided a window of opportunity through which members of the public saw how the Lungu family were perceiving and trivializing the cries and knashing of teeth of citizens against the PF’s brutality, corruption and intolerance during their fathers reign.
I wonder how this Lungu family takes it when it hears that President Hakainde Hichilema whilst in opposition was arrested more than 15 times and even sent to Zambias maximum security prison by their father?
I know they’ve read and watched those videos where the police under the command of their father went to teargass the house of President Hakainde Hichilema whilst in opposition at night, smoking him together with his innocent wife and siblings out of the house with teargass smoke?. Does the Lungu family know how chocking teargass smoke is?
I don’t know what comes into this Lungu family when they watch a video where President Hakainde Hichilema then in opposition ,escaping through the roof-top of the radio station from being linched at their fathers command?
Does this family realize that the same lethal state power which their father was using to brutalise President Hakainde Hichilema and other citizens is the same lethal state power which President Hakainde Hichilema has today?
This Lungu family have also watched the video of life-less bodies of Nsama Nsama, Lawrence Banda and many others lying on pools of their own blood from bullet wounds as a result of her father’s brutality, how does it think the families of those departed are feeling seeing them on TV?
One thing the Lungu family is having difficult to admit is that their fathers downfall by a million vote difference was mainly due to the combination of brutality and corruption that underpinned her father’s regime.
That one million vote difference was not by mistake,it was by conscious choice made by those 2.8 million citizens!
Because of the induced fear by the PF regime,the people were communicating in silence and quietly resolved to strike a single killer punch on 12 August 2021,that would leave your father paralyzed.
Majority citizens of this country are still licking wounds of the PF’s brutality during her father’s reign.
Therefore ,Tasila’s presser was nothing but a painful reminder of how her father brutalized not only his political opponents but even those speaking different languages from his.
The booting out of her father from office was a revolt against her father’s brutality, corruption and intolerance.
The public is still upset that the wheels of justice system are taking long to corner him, together with his family and his political inner-circle.
The public outcry of the Lungu family’s corruption perception hasn’t started today.It started right way back when Tasila’s father was the President.Let Tasila ask Chishimba Kambwili,GBM about the corruption of the Lungu family or let her provide either her email address or WhatsApp line for the public to send her videos of both her father’s brutality and corruption allegations.
As a matter of fact, the Lungu family must be very grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema for holding back the public’s reactions to them otherwise the public is anxious to see this family face justice.
Tasila will be shocked by the jubilation of the public the day her father’s immunity will be lifted to face justice in this country.Probably that’s when her fantasy and illusions about her father’s misplaced popularity will come back to reality.
I submit
Mupishi Jones
Very well said, I really don’t understand where Tasila grew up from, such that she doesn’t have a sense of shame or she thinks just because she visited America then Zambian should be foolish enough to Think that American government gave her a million dollar parcel to finish her life in Zambia? Eishi, this woman, did the husband also allow her to go to the studio? Eishi
Don’t worry, HH’s “round 2” of suffering is coming since he’ll not remain in power forever, and since it’s now a norm to demonize those that leave power. I wish we could leave them alone and focus on the rebuilding the country and lowering the cost of living. That’s what will win votes in 2026.
Ati, “I wish we would leave them alone…” The reason we are in this economic doldrums is because of the plunder by the former first family and the PF.
We will stop PROSECUTING former heads of state once they begin to respect public property during their reign. As long as they are thieves they must be pursued and brought to book.
This applies to the current President as well. If they are clean, no mud will stick and they will lesf a quiet life.
Macende aako! Leave them alone with 70 vehicles; 58 Flats: a Farm house with 13 Fidh ponds, etc all stolen from our public funds??
You must surely be mad or living in Utopia or a fake world. You’re a foolish Arsewhore, go and rot in hell idyot!!
HH7 is very forgiving indeed. PF brutalized a lot of people from students (whose meal allowances were removed), retirees who spent years in the rain, cold, wind and sun waiting for what they genuinely worked for. On the other side PF carders had so much money that they ended burning some of it publicly. Students and Zambians were going to bed hungry but PF carders were flying first class to Dubai.
Harlots such as Faith Musonda were harvesting K65,000,000.00 and tens of thousands of $$$.
All these atrocities Zambians were going through them silently.
No wonder UNZA once said ” ONLY AN IDIOT could vote for PF”
Indeed only an idiot can support oppression of his/her own people.
Why is Tasila Lungu seeking sympathy when his father spent much of the time in statehouse mingling and interacting with drankards and criminals. The Lungu family are criminals who behaved like monkeys and baboons in a field of maize destroying and eating maize which someone else laboured for. The Lungu family and other PF associates stole and accumulated wealth through embezzlement and corruption. Stealing and corruption was their daily lifestyle. Shameless Tasila started grabbing state land for selfish motives.
It all started with their father stole a client’s money, stealing is in their blood. Tasila Lungu’s father was cruel and ruthless leader who boasted that he would arrest HH once he was re-elected in August 2021 but thank you to God Almighty who humbled him.
The long article said alot of facts. The lungu family should not cry but wait for court process. Period. Now the article also talked about vegeance, no need to remind people of what lungu did. Upnd government is saying they are not out to inflict pain the way pf did. But this article suggests otherwise. Killing the lungu family will not help anyone to heal from the pain, but forgiveness will. I am not saying not prosecution, no! Let us be clear about what is motivating us as a nation. Rule of law and law and order must be key. Inflicting pain to recover from pain will not help.