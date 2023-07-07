BACKFIRING OF TASILA’S MISCALCULATED PRESSER

Authored By Mupishi Jones

This latest empathy stunt by Tasila, the daughter to former President Lungu, meant to attract public sympathy and how it has backfired, must be treated as a very serious warning from the general public to those thinking “alebwelelapo”.

This Tasila presser also provided a window of opportunity through which members of the public saw how the Lungu family were perceiving and trivializing the cries and knashing of teeth of citizens against the PF’s brutality, corruption and intolerance during their fathers reign.

I wonder how this Lungu family takes it when it hears that President Hakainde Hichilema whilst in opposition was arrested more than 15 times and even sent to Zambias maximum security prison by their father?

I know they’ve read and watched those videos where the police under the command of their father went to teargass the house of President Hakainde Hichilema whilst in opposition at night, smoking him together with his innocent wife and siblings out of the house with teargass smoke?. Does the Lungu family know how chocking teargass smoke is?

I don’t know what comes into this Lungu family when they watch a video where President Hakainde Hichilema then in opposition ,escaping through the roof-top of the radio station from being linched at their fathers command?

Does this family realize that the same lethal state power which their father was using to brutalise President Hakainde Hichilema and other citizens is the same lethal state power which President Hakainde Hichilema has today?

This Lungu family have also watched the video of life-less bodies of Nsama Nsama, Lawrence Banda and many others lying on pools of their own blood from bullet wounds as a result of her father’s brutality, how does it think the families of those departed are feeling seeing them on TV?

One thing the Lungu family is having difficult to admit is that their fathers downfall by a million vote difference was mainly due to the combination of brutality and corruption that underpinned her father’s regime.

That one million vote difference was not by mistake,it was by conscious choice made by those 2.8 million citizens!

Because of the induced fear by the PF regime,the people were communicating in silence and quietly resolved to strike a single killer punch on 12 August 2021,that would leave your father paralyzed.

Majority citizens of this country are still licking wounds of the PF’s brutality during her father’s reign.

Therefore ,Tasila’s presser was nothing but a painful reminder of how her father brutalized not only his political opponents but even those speaking different languages from his.

The booting out of her father from office was a revolt against her father’s brutality, corruption and intolerance.

The public is still upset that the wheels of justice system are taking long to corner him, together with his family and his political inner-circle.

The public outcry of the Lungu family’s corruption perception hasn’t started today.It started right way back when Tasila’s father was the President.Let Tasila ask Chishimba Kambwili,GBM about the corruption of the Lungu family or let her provide either her email address or WhatsApp line for the public to send her videos of both her father’s brutality and corruption allegations.

As a matter of fact, the Lungu family must be very grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema for holding back the public’s reactions to them otherwise the public is anxious to see this family face justice.

Tasila will be shocked by the jubilation of the public the day her father’s immunity will be lifted to face justice in this country.Probably that’s when her fantasy and illusions about her father’s misplaced popularity will come back to reality.

I submit

Mupishi Jones