Bad Economy and Youth Unemployment Forcing People to Look For Survival- FDD

Bad Economy and Youth Unemployment Forcing People to Look For Survival.





While we, FDD, believe in the real operation and application of the rule of law, and whereas we don’t support illegal activities such as illegal mining, we find the killings of unarmed citizens to be barbaric and excessive. And the UPND should be held accountable for these unfortunate events.





As FDD we believe that the failure by Hichilema and the UPND to better the economy has now been manifested in such situations. Today, the country is experiencing unprecedented youth unemployment, High household poverty and chronic and endemic sufferings of many kinds. All because Hichilema and the UPND have mismanaged the economy and have no clue Whatsoever on how to navigate this worst situation they have created.





Our young people, our mothers , fathers including toddlers have been forced to go to places such as Kikonge in Mufumbwe and Kasempa in search of survival and not necessarily Gold. Because of the suffering which has been brought about by this lying administration of Hichilema and the UPND, people have chosen to migrate in search of a livelihood and their so-called government has unleashed live bullets on them.





The blood of those innocent Zambians who are merely trying to survive is on Hichilema and the UPND. Hichilema accused Edgar Lungu of killing citizens but today he is now the one who has openly killed innocent Zambians who have done nothing but merely wanting to benefit from their God given natural resources which Hichilema and the UPND would give to foreigners much to the disadvantage of Zambians.





Fellow zambians, this situation should never be allowed in our country where innocent Zambians must be massacred for merely trying to survive. Hichilema and UPND have failed the Zambians. And the people of Mufumbwe, all the Zambians must work to ensure that next year 2026, we vote out this UPND administration.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye

FDD Spokesperson