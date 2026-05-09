Bafana Bafana Rated Lowest African Side in 2026 World Cup Predictions

South Africa national football team have been ranked as the weakest African side heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being placed near the bottom of the latest global tournament power rankings compiled by former United States defender Alexi Lalas.

Bafana Bafana were ranked 45th out of the 48 teams expected to compete at the expanded tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with only Haiti, Curaçao and Panama ranked lower overall.

Bafana Bafana Struggle for Respect in Global Rankings

The rankings come despite the progress made under coach Hugo Broos, who guided South Africa to a bronze medal finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lalas gave South Africa odds of +80000 to win the tournament and identified Burnley forward Lyle Foster as the team’s key player ahead of the global showpiece.

Although Bafana were ranked among the tournament outsiders, the squad has shown improvement in recent years as Broos rebuilt the national team around younger players emerging from the PSL.

Morocco Lead African Contenders

Morocco national football team were rated as Africa’s strongest side after being placed 13th overall following their historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Defending AFCON champions Senegal national football team were ranked 23rd, while Ghana national football team, Algeria national football team, Egypt national football team and Ivory Coast national football team were all positioned in the lower half of the overall standings.