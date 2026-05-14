🚨 BAIL BATTLE EXPLODES! NPA MOVES TO KEEP Fadiel Adams BEHIND BARS OVER “FUGITIVE” CLAIMS AND COURT OUTBURSTS





The National Prosecuting Authority has launched a fierce bid to block bail for NCC leader Fadiel Adams, painting him as evasive, disruptive, and a risk to justice. Prosecutors allege Adams repeatedly dodged authorities by changing addresses and switching off his phones—so much so that even his legal team reportedly struggled to contact him.





The state further claims Adams posted multiple inflammatory videos attacking police and the judicial system, using vulgar language and making serious accusations without evidence. In one clip, he allegedly lashed out at the courts in explicit terms, while also suggesting he was actively evading arrest.





Prosecutors argue Adams has a history of interfering with investigations and warn he could influence witnesses if released. For these reasons, the NPA insists he must remain in custody until his case is fully resolved.