BALLY IS A MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER, NOT A PERFORMER – LUBINDA

…. It is not surprising that 17 long months after forming government, Mr Hakainde is still blaming the PF for the poor performance of the economy

Lusaka…. Friday, December 30, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Those of us who have known the man for many years know him as a motivational speaker and not a performer, PF acting president Given Lubinda has charged.

Hon Lubinda said he was not surprised that President Hichilema has continued blaming the economic performance in the country on PF even after being in office for over a year.

He added that the President believes his own delusions.

The acting party president said this on Thursday at the party secretariat during the end of the year briefing.

“It is not surprising that 17 long months after forming government, Mr Hakainde is still blaming the PF for the poor performance of the economy. I say not surprising because those of us who have known the man for many years know him as a motivational speaker and not a performer. We knew then what more Zambians are coming to know now: that the man believes his own delusions,” he said.

“Remember the following strong promises: vote for me at 10hrs, we are sworn in at 12hrs, at 14hrs the dollar will be k 10, Petrol prices will reduce to k12 per litre because pf middlemen are stealing k3 per litre, Mealie meal shall cost k 50 per bag, every farmer shall receive 8 bags of fertiliser, and that farmers will be paid k 250 per bag of maize.”

Hon Lubinda said deafening silence and lack of shopping and celebration activities during this festive season is a big testimony of the serious economic challenges Zambians are facing.

He charged that the poor performing economy can be demonstrated by the basic needs and nutritional basket which stood at the highest of over k9,400 a few months ago.

The opposition leader claimed that the cost of living is at its highest ever.

“There has never been a time in the history of Zambia when a bag of mealie meal costed 20% of the lowest salary. Today that is the case with regard to the revised minimum wage of a domestic worker,” he said.