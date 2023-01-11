BALLY SHOULD PURGE INCOMPETENT ZESCO MANAGEMENT

…he too needs to resign on a basis of his failure – Greyford Monde

Lusaka, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Angered with the incompetence the New Dawn Administration has handled the load shedding and other pressing issues, Hon Greyford Monde says the failure by President Hakainde Hichilema requires that he resigns on moral ground.

The PF presidential hopeful reiterated the need for a law that will allow people to recall an incompetent and failing President.

Not long ago, the Head of State boasted of ending load shedding in the period he has been in power.

As if the challenges that come with high price of fuel and other essential commodities is not enough, Zambians are now facing a 12-hour load shedding.

Uncoordinated statements from different officials both from government and ZESCO have been issued.

The recent explanation from the President is that “Kariba Dam is leaking.”

One of the explanations from ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube is that human factor had led to the energy crisis the country is grappling with.

And Hon Monde said the confession by Mr Ncube explains that technocrats ill-advised the President.

The potential PF president said what is being witnessed in the country is total failure on the part of the “top brass” recently appointed by the President at ZESCO.

“Suffice to say, his actions amounted to a political stunt aimed at face-saving for his boss, who a few weeks ago had claimed that he and his incompetent government have managed to end load shedding within one year in the driving seat of government affairs,” he said.

“What we have witnessed and are yet to witness is total failure on the part of the top brass recently appointed by the President at ZESCO.”

Hon Monde said to save Zambia from total collapse, the board and top management of the energy company need to be purged.

“Therefore, the President is challenged to fire the band within 48 hours. Any delay to fire these incompetent officers will plunge this country into untold economic malaise never seen before,” he said.

“This load shedding has already started impacting the economy negatively. Millers have indicated a decline in their production by as much as 20 percent. What this means is that prices of mealie meal and other products will have to be increased in order for them to meet their overhead charges.”

He further explained that some employees may have to be thrown on the streets in order for them to balance on revenue and expenditure.

Hon Monde said small scale enterprises (saloons, barbershops, welders, business centers) are already having it hard.

“What more damage should we witness before corrective action is done?Unplanned load shedding has caused the death of persons who were on life support and depended entirely on electricity supply. For us, we believe that one life lost is one too many,” he said.

“We need to move from a point of massaging failure with political rhetoric. Just a few weeks ago, the President is on record having admitted failure in the distribution of farming inputs and the health sector has broken down irretrievably with regards to timely supply of medicine in hospitals. Seriousness requires the President to promptly relieve all the ministers involved.”