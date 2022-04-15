BALLY’S CHOICE OF ANTHONY WAS AMAZINGLY METICULOUS

Emmanuel Chilekwa

15 April, 2022

The choice of my brother as Special Assistant for Press and public relations, Anthony Bwalya was indeed a very meticulous one, it’s on point, no doubt.

He resembles his boss, talks like his boss, gestures like his boss and swings his tongue like his boss. This is really a meticulous choice. Bally really applied his meticulousity tenets into this choice.

Surprisingly, my brother Anthony has also adopted the swinging of his tongue when he’s talking, just like his boss, I never observed this aspect before now.

Surely, this choice was truly very meticulous. Now I understand why my mulamu Mubita Nawa is still ku wire and yet the two battled from the same pew.

But on this score, Scripture is very clear : two will be at the well, one would be taken, the other will remain.

Let me start imitating boss, may be I can be considered, #mulekutika?

Bally is not a tribalist. My brother here, is Bemba, he’s a Bwalya – forget the insinuations or rumoured gossip, but see how Bally brought him so close and made him important. Wonderful.

Even Bembas look like their Tonga bosses because we are all made in God’s image and we came from one Father, ABRAHAM, so similarities are a natural affinity.

If my brother puts on a face mask, and he stands next to his boss, I have difficulties differentiating or distinguishing who is Bally and who is Anthony save for their heights and depth of voice. From the distance, their foreheads are more than close, their foreheads look like siamese twins, their hair cuts is like they have one barber man – this was a perfect, meticulous choice Bally made, wonderful meticulous choice of like for like.

From the current upgraded looks of my brother Anthony, he’s looking so buoyantly beautiful with a soft bulging but enviable skin and clearly speaking, Anthony is practically not affected by the dilapidated, suffocating and sinking economy being run by his boss – he has put up weight and looking good but aging gracefully faster than one would have thought.

With such rapid buoyant positive changes in 8 months, who could say the economy or Bally is not doing well? Unless one was a fool or not thinking – things are well inside the ranch.