BALLY’S ISREAL TRIP SHOULD BE COMMENDED – MOFU

…as he calls upon Zambians to ignore the Opposition…

United Party for National Development (UPND) Member Gregory Mofu has said that Republican President Dr. Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to the State of ISREAL should be commended.

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has just returned from a 3-day state visit to Israel, following an invitation from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

President Hichilema’s visit to Israel was focused on enhancing diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

The State Visit symbolized a commitment to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Zambia and Israel.

Commenting on the trip, Mr. Mofu, who is former MMD Deputy National Secretary said Zambia has alot to learn from ISREAL.

“The Republic of ISREAL is a World Power. It is the 4th most successful economy among the developed Countries for 2022.

It has the highest growth rate in the western world along with Ireland. It has one of the lowest external debts in the developed world and We can learn on how to reduce huge debt.

Despite limited natural resources, intensive development of the agricultural and industrial sectors over the past decades has made ISREAL largely self sufficient in food production and We who have abundant natural resources can learn alot from them. So in short, Zambia has alot to learn from Isreal”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu then said that Zambians should commend Republican President Dr. Hichilema for his State Visit to ISREAL.

“Lastly but not the least, We have heard some Opposition Leaders attacking the President for visiting ISREAL. Zambians should ignore their utterances because they are just exposing their bitterness and illiteracy.

ISREAL is a developed Country and an invitation to a developing Country like Ourselves from them can not be declined.

Secondly, We are a Christian Nation and ISREAL is the birth place and capital of Christianity, how surely can we refuse an invitation to visit the Holy Land.

President Hichilema should be commended by all Zambians for his State Visit to the State of ISREAL”, Mr. Mofu said.