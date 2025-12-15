Bangladesh Youth Leader’s Shooting Sparks India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Crisis



A diplomatic firestorm erupted after Bangladeshi youth activist Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Mancha movement, was shot on December 12 and remains in a coma.

Bangladesh summoned India’s High Commissioner, alleging that Awami League fugitives operating from Indian territory orchestrated the assassination attempt and demanding their immediate extradition.

Dhaka specifically requested India prevent suspects from fleeing across the border and ensure their apprehension if they enter Indian soil.





India categorically rejected these allegations, maintaining it has never allowed its territory to be used against Bangladesh’s interests.

Hadi, a prominent figure who rose to prominence during the 2024 student protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government, was running as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency when he was attacked.