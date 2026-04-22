BANK FREEZE DRAMA: INFLUENCER CYAN BOUJEE IN SHOCK CASH CRACKDOWN



Social media star Cyan Boujee has been plunged into a swirling storm of controversy after South African banks reportedly froze all her accounts just days after a high-profile arrest linked to her inner circle.





The drama erupted following the detention of City of Ekurhuleni manager Kagiso Lerutla at OR Tambo International Airport, who has been widely alleged online to be her mysterious “blesser.”





Cyan, born Honour Zuma, had only just set tongues wagging with news of her jaw-dropping R10 million mansion in Midstream Ridge Estate near Pretoria. While fans celebrated her luxury “soft life,” critics weren’t buying it demanding proof and questioning how the influencer and DJ could afford such a lifestyle.





Podcast host MacG even challenged her claims, saying the numbers didn’t add up. Cyan fired back, boasting, “I get paid every day.”





But as pressure mounted and Lerutla’s arrest made headlines, Cyan abruptly deactivated her social media, calling it a “little break”fueling even more speculation.