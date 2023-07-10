Banker in court in connection with US$175,000, K1.2million theft from bank account

A banker and three other men have been taken to court in connection with theft of dollars and millions of kwacha withdrawn from a client’s current account.

They are accused of unlawfully accessing a bank system to get the money in question.

The suspects are Chanda Mpundu, 37, a businessman of Meanwood Ibex, Charles Kahoka, 34, a banker of Kamwala South and Wesley Moonde, 36, unemployed, also of Kamwala South and jimmy Mwelwa, 27, a businessman of Chilenje South.

The four are charged with eight counts of theft, unlawful access to data, forgery, uttering false documents, money laundering.

Allegations are that between January 1 and April 30, 2021, the four, while acting together, allegedly intentionally and without authority or permission, accessed Stanbic Bank’s Customer Account core banking system data that is in a critical information infrastructure.

In court two, allegations are that between the same dates, the accused , with intend to defraud or deceive, forged letter of instruction for re-activation of two current bank accounts belonging to Oriental Company Limited.

It is alleged that the four purported that the reactivation of current account letter of instruction was genuinely issued by Oriental Company Limited when infact not.

In count three, it is alleged that the four, knowingly and fraudulently uttered the allegedly forged instruction letter to Stanbic Bank Zambia plc.

They allegedly purported to show that the same letter of instruction to reactivate Oriental Company Limited’s current accounts was genuinely issued by Li Bai, when infact not.

Allegations in court four are that the accused, with intent to defraud, forged a National Registration Card (NRC) in the names of Derrick Lungu.

The accused allegedly purported to show that the NRC was genuinely issued by the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, when in fact not.

In count five, it is alleged that Monde, knowingly and fraudulently, uttered the purportedly forged NRC to Stanbic Bank Zambia plc.

It is also alleged in the sixth count is that the four stole US$175,000 from Oriental Industries Company Limited’s account.

Further, they are accused of stealing K1, 289,597.50 from the same company’s bank account.

Lastly, it is alleged that they four had K1, 696,298, knowing that the money was proceeds of crime.

