Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley calls for visa-free movement between Africa and Caribbean countries

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has made a bold call for the complete abolition of visa requirements between African and Caribbean nations,

The announcement, delivered during a recent address, marks a significant push for regional integration and comes as the world watches theevolving dynamics between these two regions.

PM Mottley emphasized the deep connections forged through centuries of shared ancestry and struggles.

Motlly advocating for visa-free travel aims to unlock economic potential, drawing parallels with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), launched in 2018, which targets a $3.4 trillion market.

Currently, restrictive visa policies stifle Afro-Caribbean trade, and Mottley’s vision could pave the way for increased collaboration in trade, tourism, and innovation.