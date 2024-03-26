Barcelona turned down a €200 million offer for Lamine Yamal – Laporta reveals

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that he rejected a €200 million offer for young talent Lamine Yamal.

According to reports from Marca, Paris Saint-Germain had made a substantial bid for the 16-year-old, which was nearing the world-record fee of €222 million they paid for Neymar in 2017.

“We have received offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for €200m, and we have said no,” Laporta said. “Because we trust the boy, because he is the future of the team.

“Because we trust in the boy, in his sporting potential, and we don’t have the need, on the contrary. We are in a process of economic recovery and we are already seeing the end of the tunnel.”