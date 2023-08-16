BASILIZA KUBA SUGILITE

…manje bakuba Gold – Mourinho

Lusaka, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has accused the President Hakainde Hichilema led UPND government of stealing gold that has ignited a heated up debate on different media platforms.

Contrary to the promises prior to the 2021 elections of rooting out corruption, the public now holds a view that some elements in power could be the ones who are perpetrating the very retrogressive vice that saw the PF “chipani” kicked out of power.

From a “pen and calendar in a briefcase” to sugilite scandals among others, the public has now witnessed a questionable “gold deal” under the watch of the government of “angels.”

And speaking when he featured on Live Radio yesterday, Mr Mwanza charged that the UPND is now tired of stealing sugilite.

“Gold from Kasenseli is now being in bags and being flown out of this country in the middle of the night at our airports. Can they come out and explain to the Zambian people where that gold is coming from? Can they explain to the Zambian people who was in charge of those deals, those scandals, those scams? We have never seen such a scam in the history of this country,” he said.

“We have gold in Kasenseli, they are stealing, we have gold in Mpika, they are stealing, now the gold which is supposed to be deposited at the Bank of Zambia as a strategic reserve is now being flown out of this country in the middle of the night. These are the people who claimed that they were corrupt free. Basiliza kuba sugilite manje bakuba gold, where are we going? Where are you going as a country? Look at the contracts that they are giving?”

He also castigated the UPND administration over the single sourcing system that have become fond of.

“Banayendo chita single source contract, US$78 million kuyendo gula mankhwala ku Egypt, single sourced. They have single sourced that thing for the duo carriage way, Ndola Lusaka… we are spending our own tax payers’ money, giving foreigners. The foreigners will use our money, do the road and for the next 25 years they will be getting our money, they will be in charge of the toll gates, for 25 years. So you can see the level of theft now, they have moved,” he said.

“They are no longer dealing with sugilite, yachepa. Manje bakuba gold, in the middle of the night they are shipping, in the middle of the night they are air lifting. And this is not just gold. Comrade, they are air lifting animals, our animals in the wild parks are being shipped and they are being flown out of this country in the middle of the night.”