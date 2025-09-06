BAULENI FATHER MÜRDERED BY HIS SON OVER CELL PHONE CHARGER👇



MURDER – WOODLANDS POLICE STATION



September 05,2025



Woodlands Police Station, through Bauleni Police Post, today September 05, 2025 at 10:30 hours, received a report of murder from Mary Lungu aged 17 of Kapandula area, Bauleni Compound who reported that her father, Chizola Lungu aged 63, was murdered by his son, Collins Lungu aged 19, of the same residence. The incident occurred on September 04, 2025, at around 19:00 hours in Bauleni Compound.





Brief facts are that on the material date and time, the accused person returned home and got his father’s phone charger intending to charge his phone. The father stopped him, stating that the charger might be damaged. This angered the accused person, who then began exchanging words with the deceased. The altercation escalated, and the suspect assaulted his father using fists before grabbing a stool, which he used to hit the victim in the abdomen and head, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious





It is alleged that after the assault, the suspect told the victim that he would return later to finish him off, after which he left the house. Police were alerted and visited the scene where they learnt that the victim had already been taken to Bauleni Clinic and later referred to UTH, where he unfortunately died while receiving treatment. The body has since been deposited in the UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.





A docket of case has been opened, and investigations have been instituted. No arrest has been made so far, but a manhunt for the suspect has been launched.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER