Bayern to ‘try everything’ to offload Mané

It seems things are going from bad to worse for star forward Sadio Mané following a scuffle in the dressing room with teammate Leroy Sane after the first-leg defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Mané, who has been, for the greater part of the season, held back by injuries was banned for a match by Bayern after he was alleged to have punched Leroy Sane in the face.

His punishment did not end there though, Bayern handed Mané a club-record fine of €500,000 for the misconduct, and now Goal is reporting that, as per Sky Germany, the Bundesliga giants are looking to offload Mané for breach of club discipline, claiming:

“Bayer will try everything to offload Sadio Mané in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mané as he does not fit his system.”