MANDEVU RALLY WILL STILL GO ON… Zambia needs new freedom fighters for our democracy- Chishala Kateka

MANDEVU RALLY WILL STILL GO ON

….. Zambia needs new freedom fighters for our democracy.

20/05/2024

As New Heritage Party (NHP), we have noted the usual vague response from the Zambia Police advising our Party not to proceed with the Mandevu Rally on 1st June, 2024.

However, NHP shall still proceed with the Mandevu rally with its own marshals peacefully. We call on all our members, supporters and democracy loving Zambian’s to turn up in large numbers.

As ably stated by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), there’s no Law in Zambia that compels the police to give permission for a political rally. Since the UPND came into power, no opposition political party has ever held a political rally whilst President Hichilema and UPND does so unconditionally.

We advise Mr. Graphel Musamba’s command to create more room in the police cells should he decide to arrest us. We are coming in our thousands and we are prepared to pay any price Mr. Musamba’s deems fit.

All party structures in Mandevu and Lusaka Province are hereby directed to continue mobilising for the peaceful mass rally in Mandevu, it will go on.

Chishala Kateka

President

NHP