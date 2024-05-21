We know for a fact that former Edgar Lungu is definitely not a prophet. Being a prophet is a serious undertaking; it’s not as easy as walking into Soweto market, get yourself a nice double breasted-suit and pointed shoes from China and start preaching prosperity gospel to bored passengers on a long-distance bound bus in a hoarse voice.

Basically, to be a prophet, you have to speak and proclaim what you hear from God, instead of just promoting your own ideas. All in all, a prophet is a person who receives a divine message and speaks to other human beings on behalf of a deity.

Speaking to congregants Sunday at Danny Pule’s church where the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) had a meeting for special prayers, Lungu pronounced, “People are talking about 2026 elections, but am here to tell you that we may not even reach 2026 because we may deliver a baby before that time.”

Wait a minute…..what is Lungu foretelling? Is somebody going to die any time soon? Are we expecting a coup? Or perhaps, he and his cronies are plotting an uprising?

It’s such kind of excitement and utterances that landed our founding president Kenneth Kaunda in problems with President Chiluba in 1997. The police may need to take keen interest in what Lungu is saying and perhaps invite him for interviews.

Following the botched 1997 coup attempt by Col. Steven Lungu and his rag-tag army, a number of military personnel were rounded up and detained. The witch-hunt would soon be extended beyond the barracks and see influential figures such as Dean Mung’omba and Princess Nakatindi Wina taken in. Former President Kaunda who was outside the country at the time escaped the dragnet, as he was abroad on an extended visit, until he came back home for Christmas.

Chiluba justified the action insisting that Kaunda had been making predictions about the overthrow of government.

Since history has a tendency of repeating itself, doesn’t Lungu surely owe us an explanation about what he’s been saying?

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst