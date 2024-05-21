VIDEO: Commander Lawrence Sakala demands the arrest of Edgar Lungu and the leadership of UKA

Commander Lawrence Sakala demands the arrest of former President Edgar Lungu and the leadership of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).
He has threatened to take the law unto his own hands to “sort out” Edgar Lungu.
Idiot. Commanders have emerged again und UPND. What a desperate situation. This idiot must be arrested for offering violence.