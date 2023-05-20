BE CREDIBLE IN YOUR PROVISION OF CHECKS AND BALANCES- MASUMBA URGES OPPOSITION.

By Ludia Phiri(Venus Publishers)

FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) Mufumbwe Member of Parliament Stephen Masumba has called on opposition political parties to be credible in the way they offer checks and balances to the incumbent government.

Mr. Masumba, who is known for his public acrobatics and former deputy minister of youth and sports says politicians must do away with politics that are meant to bring hatred if they are to last in the political space.

Masumba however, added that President Hakainde Hichilema is a man of equity following pronouncements he made at a media briefing at state house yesterday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Masumba acknowledged that President Hichilema is working on the equal dustribution of wealth without looking at tribal lines.

“I would like to call upon the opposition to cut down on politics of insults and offer credible checks and balances if they are to continue being relevant in politics”. He said.

He further said that politics of insults should be halted adding that such politics are long gone and that should never be embraced by any politician of the 21st century.

He has since reminded members of the opposition that the people of Zambia are no longer interested in politics of discrediting one another but in ideas that will develop the country.

He added that the current head of state is one person that loves competition of ideas and not personal bickerings and that he is focussed on fulfilling his campaign promises he made in during campaigns.

He has further advised those in political space to quit causing a rift between former president Edgar Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema in order for peace to reign.

Meanwhile, as a former deputy minister of youth and sports, Masumba called on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga to pay a courtesy call on the minister of youth and sports Elvis Nkandu, whenever he feels aggrieved as that shows professionalism.