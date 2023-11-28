‘Be like China, don’t badmouth your country’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told South Africans they could learn a thing or two about supporting their own government from Chinese people.

“Everyone must be a messenger. We must be like China. In China nearly everyone is a messenger – every Chinese is a messenger for their country, they never badmouth their own country. Never badmouth your country,” he said at a community meeting in Durban.

China is a one-party state where people who criticise the government are subject to arbitrary arrest and detention, rights groups say.

South Africa, which has strong business and diplomatic links which China, is a multiparty democracy that has been governed by the African National Congress since apartheid ended in 1994.