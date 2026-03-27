Beauty pageant contestant loses her teeth on stage

A beauty queen suffered an embarrassing outing on stage after her veneers fell off during her ramp walk.

Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani, experienced an unprecedented mishap during the preliminary competition of Miss Grand Thailand on Wednesday, March 26.

While delivering her introduction on the runway, the contestant’s veneers suddenly slipped off. Quickly regaining her composure, she calmly fixed them, smiled, and continued. Her composure went viral, earning praise ahead of the pageant finale.

The finale of Miss Grand Thailand is scheduled for Saturday, and the winner will go on to represent Thailand at Miss Grand International 2026 in India.