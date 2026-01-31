Before you log out, please go through what HH has achieved being in power in just 4 years- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:

Before you log out, please go through what HH has achieved being in power in just 4 years.

1. Free education.

2. Meal allowance in schools

3. Bursaries and student loans

4. NAPSA partial withdraw

5. 36.1 million CDF

6.scrapping off death penalty

7. Reintroduction of ZNS voluntary training



8. 50,000 + Teacher recruitment

9. 20,000 + health workers recruitment

10. Defense recruitment (ZA, ZNS, ZAF)

11. Home affairs recruitment (ZP, immigration, OP, ZCS)

12. Fire officers recruitment

13. Zawa recruitment



14. Green economy officers recruitment.

15. Council workers/police recruitment

16. 10% civil servants salary increment

17. 2025 minimum wage inacted

18. Expiration of license from 2 years to 5 years



19. SAF loans for farmers

20. Resettlement scheme for youths

21. Skills training in all 156 constituencies

22. Social cash transfer

23. Introduction of eagle milling

24. Kalonga milling



25. Cash for work

26. CEECA LOANS

27. Over 5000 motor bikes scheme for youths

28. Constitutional amendment

29. FISP



30. Amendment of Cyber security crimes

31. Introduction of fast tract court on GBV

32. Lusaka Ndola dual carriage way

33. Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia revamped.

34. Police vehicles in all districts

35. KCM revamped



36. Chisamba Sola plant

37. Mamba calories

38. Issuance of artisanal mining licenses

39. TAZANA oil pipeline project

40. Zambia Tanzania electricity program

41. Mulungushi textiles revamped

42. Free medicines in hospitals



43. Giving free legal rep at k50 by govt

44. Introduction of DNA test in Zambia

45. Bumper harvest

46. Introduction of feeding program in schools.



47. 600 million to electrify rural communities

48. Retiries paid

49. More industries created through IDC

50. NO duty on solar products.

Add yours because the achievements are uncountable and who in the world can beat these records in the space of 4 years?

#Seer1