Before you log out, please go through what HH has achieved being in power in just 4 years- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:
Before you log out, please go through what HH has achieved being in power in just 4 years.
1. Free education.
2. Meal allowance in schools
3. Bursaries and student loans
4. NAPSA partial withdraw
5. 36.1 million CDF
6.scrapping off death penalty
7. Reintroduction of ZNS voluntary training
8. 50,000 + Teacher recruitment
9. 20,000 + health workers recruitment
10. Defense recruitment (ZA, ZNS, ZAF)
11. Home affairs recruitment (ZP, immigration, OP, ZCS)
12. Fire officers recruitment
13. Zawa recruitment
14. Green economy officers recruitment.
15. Council workers/police recruitment
16. 10% civil servants salary increment
17. 2025 minimum wage inacted
18. Expiration of license from 2 years to 5 years
19. SAF loans for farmers
20. Resettlement scheme for youths
21. Skills training in all 156 constituencies
22. Social cash transfer
23. Introduction of eagle milling
24. Kalonga milling
25. Cash for work
26. CEECA LOANS
27. Over 5000 motor bikes scheme for youths
28. Constitutional amendment
29. FISP
30. Amendment of Cyber security crimes
31. Introduction of fast tract court on GBV
32. Lusaka Ndola dual carriage way
33. Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia revamped.
34. Police vehicles in all districts
35. KCM revamped
36. Chisamba Sola plant
37. Mamba calories
38. Issuance of artisanal mining licenses
39. TAZANA oil pipeline project
40. Zambia Tanzania electricity program
41. Mulungushi textiles revamped
42. Free medicines in hospitals
43. Giving free legal rep at k50 by govt
44. Introduction of DNA test in Zambia
45. Bumper harvest
46. Introduction of feeding program in schools.
47. 600 million to electrify rural communities
48. Retiries paid
49. More industries created through IDC
50. NO duty on solar products.
Add yours because the achievements are uncountable and who in the world can beat these records in the space of 4 years?
#Seer1
What did He say he will achieve. What has he achieved out of that? Check electricity, cyber law what did he say exactly? Repeal or make it more punitive.