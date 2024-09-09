Being born with among LGBTIQ is not a curse but diversity in nature- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali



WHEN IT’S CONVINIENT FOR US WE WANT TO FOLLOW THE LAW, OTHERWISE WE IGNORE IT

Many times I have found myself in trouble, because I look more on what is good, or just, or fair, than the law. I am not legalistic obstinate.

In Zambia when we talk about being tolerant to those who are naturally different from the majority, especially the LGBTIQ, many of you become so indignant and furious, quoting the law or the Bible, but when you fornicate (or adultery), doing your doggy styles and going down on each other, you never refer to the Bible on how s3x must be done.

I wonder if Jesus would be so unreasonable before the reality of LGBTIQ, because much as you deny it, this is a reality, albeit you refusing to accept it.

Such situations arose even at the time of Jesus, in Luke 6:6-11we read how Pharisees wanted to corner Jesus for breaking the law by doing good on a sabbath.

I know you will say, he was doing good, and not entertaining the LGBTIQ, but my point is LEGALISM at the expense of reason, justice, compassion, fairness, etc.

At the time of Jesus, being born with a deformity was considered as a curse, just like how we look at, or judge, the LGBTIQ, but Jesus never looked at this in the same way.

Calling the withered man into the center, Jesus said to Pharisees, ‘I put it to you: is it against the law on the sabbath to do good, or to do evil; to save life, or to destroy it?’

Similarly, I put it to you, “what sin do you commit for being kind, compassion, reasonable…to LGBTIQ?” Why judge them? What business is yours in NOT letting them be as they are?

I know you will be furious with me for this article, but even the Pharisees were, with Jesus, and you would want to stone me, but I believe it is unjust, unfair, cruel to judge and discriminate against people who are different from the rest of us.

Being born with among LGBTIQ is not a curse but diversity in nature. And I am strongly speaking for those who were born like that, not those who choose to change their orientation like women removing their natural eyebrows and eyelashes in the name of enhancing beauty (I wonder what the Bible say about that actually 🤔🤔🤔).

Lead me, Lord into your justice.

HAVE A BLESSED DAY AND I HOPE YOU WILL CHOOSE TO DO GOOD THAN USING THE LAW OR THE BIBLE TO COVER YOUR PREJUDICES.