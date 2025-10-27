BEING FIRED IS NOT THE END: I was fired as the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia- Nevers Mumba

BEING FIRED IS NOT THE END



I was fired as the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia. It was one of the most painful and public moments of my life. Overnight, headlines changed, relationships shifted, and many people who once celebrated me found new reasons to laugh or walk away.





Some said Nevers is finished. Others said Nevers will never rise again. And for years that moment has been used, to this day, by some to mock and define me.





But what they did not understand is this. Being fired does not mean you have failed. It simply means your journey has taken a new direction.





Sometimes God allows doors to close not to destroy you but to redirect you toward your purpose. I discovered that my value was never tied to a title. My worth was never tied to a position. My destiny was never tied to a political seat.





To every young Zambian who has lost a job, been rejected, betrayed, or publicly humiliated, do not let that moment write your story. Being fired, being dumped, being divorced, or losing a business is not the end of your life. It might just be the beginning of discovering who you were truly meant to be.





I have walked through shame and insults, but I have also seen the faithfulness of God. I have learned that life does not follow what detractors and critics have to say. Do not let anything rob you of your destiny. You can rise again. You can rebuild. You can still dream.





Our nation needs a new generation of people of courage, the courage to keep standing when everyone calls you finished, the courage to believe that failure is not final.





So to anyone who has been fired, faced loss, or experienced rejection, get up. Wipe your tears. Lift your head. Walk forward. The same people laughing and mocking you may one day quote your strength.





Being fired is not the end. Sometimes it is the start of your real assignment. The best chapters of your life may be waiting just beyond the door that closed. Step through it and show the world what you are made of.