BEMBA CHIEFS ANGRY OVER REGIONAL RECRUITMENT OF POLICE OFFICERS

By Correspondent

CHIEF Mpepo of the Bemba-speaking people of Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province has cried foul over the recent recruitment exercise of police officers.

Chief Mpepo says only 10 applicants have been picked from the province.

The Chief, who was in the company of other two traditional leaders, Chief Nkula, and Chief Luchembe complained that the selection criteria were not fair and must be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

He said what has happened in recruitment has never happened before in the history of the country.

The traditional leader further said other chiefdoms in the province like Chief Nabwalya and some in Isoka District have no one who has been picked in this year’s police service recruitment exercise.

Chief Mpepo said the recruitment is regional based and unfair, especially to Muchinga Province.

He has since demanded that the recruitment process be revised and reversed to pave way for a fresh start failure to which, even the 10 selected applicants should be removed from the list as it is a mockery to the province.

On Thursday, 20 out of 80 applicants in Lukulu were picked for training under the Zambia Correctional Service, while none was picked from Mitete in Western Province, a situation which has angered locals.