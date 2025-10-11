Bemba tribalism is real, Bantu Botatwe tribalism is real- Katele Kalumba

Katele Kalumba ( Kaka Wesu ) writes……..



Kaunda was not clean. Chiluba was not clean. Mwanawasa was not clean. Banda was not clean.

Sata was not clean. Lungu was not Clean. Hichilema is not clean. Just fight it out as politicians. No one goes into politics for philathropy. Bufi. I have said it without fear or favor. Bemba tribalism is real, Bantu Botatwe tribalism is real. Ngoni Nsenga, Chewa tribalism is real.

Lozi, Luvale, Kaonde, Lunda tribalism is real. Do not pretend. Each President who goes into power enjoys the office and wants to stay longer than the constitution permits. stop being hypocrites. Just get into the ring and fight. Every Zambian is a refugee whose ancestors ran away from war to seek peace.

If Kaunda ruled you, what other reason do you have for pointing fingers? Be proud of where your ancestors came from.

Add your legacy to the peace jigsaw puzzle of Zambia. Stop pointing fingers. Just fight as political players. Why have you abandoned the Zambia Centre For Interparty Dialogue?