Bembas And Easterners Are The Heroes Of The 2021 Election, Though They Are Suffering Marginalisation Today-Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa

DR. SISHUWA SISHUWA WRITES ON HIS TWITTER👇🏾👇🏾
Outright opposition to one candidate rather than genuine support for the candidate voted for is becoming the norm across democracies in the world. Many of those who voted for Joe Biden in the last US election were motivated by the desire to stop Trump rather than their support for Biden or the Democratic Party.
This is also true for Zambia’s last election. I hope Hichilema understands that he was largely the conduit of the revulsion against the PF and former President Edgar Lungu and that his support is tenuous. The 1.8m voters who supported Lungu, despite the damage he and the PF inflicted on Zambia, are hardcore supporters who are unlikely to leave PF.
In contrast, many of those who voted for Hichilema are not his supporters but people who were disillusioned with the status quo. These are the ones who decisively swung the vote in his favour. Their support in future elections is not guaranteed; it is subject to good performance.
In my view, the heroes of the last election were Bemba speakers in Northern and Muchinga provinces, voters in the Eastern Province and those in Lusaka and the Copperbelt who rose above ethnic prejudices and rode on economic grievances to rally behind Hichilema. If Hichilema does not take the time to understand why these people voted for him, he risks losing their support.
The Lozis, Tongas and Northwesterners were not the heroes of the last election, for these groups have historically voted for him but their support was not enough. It was only after the Bembas, Easterners and urbanites came to the party that he finally crossed the line. It saddens me greatly that these groups are the ones suffering marginalisation today especially in the civil service. It does not help that Hichilema’s supporters, mainly from the Zambezi provinces, are so excited that they keep talking to each other rather than respectfully persuading those with contrary views to see their point. They have canonised Hichilema and bully and harass anyone who does not identify with the ruling leadership. This is counterproductive. When Zambians stop talking, those in leadership should get concerned.
I get a sense that having been elected with a popular mandate, Hichilema and his supporters think there is no credible opposition to unseat him. In my view, the biggest opposition that he faces is an alert and politically engaged citizenry, not an organised party. The latter will rise organically and should be the least of his concerns. What Hichilema must fear most is already in place: the voter. Discontent will not wait until there is an effective opposition party to harvest it!
Zambian voters may not always know what they want, but they almost always know what they don’t want!
I am sure praise singers will not agree with you.
They think Hakainde was voted into office by only Tonga and Lozi people.
Yes there is widespread marginalisation of certain tribes. They are calling it tribal balancing. They are forgetting that PF were voted out because of this same tribalism. They are grossly under estimating the vote from these same tribes They are marginalising.
Here we go again. This one plus One is not adding up. How do you factually prove you sentiments.
Especially now that CDF is an equalizers for those who appropriately use it.
I would like to hear your thoughts on this? Please don’t give me your imagination, I need numbers and real senarios.
Of course the world is driven by talking, but how this world wud suffer if any kind of talk produced action, or described correctly what it is talking about. Talk can be just talk, mayb is just talk out of the sweetness of talk to the one talking. Shishuwa is of course just talking, thanks that not every talk he makes will produce action, or describes correctly the real situation on the ground, his talk is apparently just for his mind and for those who hav failed to stomach the great govt that Hichilema has managed to produce. So let Shishuwa enjoy his self appeasing talk even when its far from the truth. How cn you trivialize the Zambezi provinces vote and say, the heroes are the northerners and easterners. Yes mayb they are heroes for realizing that from independence they hv been more inclined to vote for criminals who looted our resources and now decided to stop that nonsense and voted for Hichilema. They hv not been disapointed since. But they cannot become greater heroes than the Zambezi province voters who for years stood their ground refusing to vote for criminals until sense was pumped into those northerners and easterners who then chose to vote for Hichilema! So plz mind yr talk bcos we are here listening. That marginalization of northerners and easterners exists only on yr mind. If you cn touch it please bring us a piece of it so that we also see it, otherwise it neither here nor there
What I agree with Sishuwa is “Zambians know what they don’t want”. In 1991, they didn’t want UNIP and ALL Provinces including the so called tribal Tongas and all their tribal Cousins from Zambezi provinces overwhelmingly voted for Chiluba who was Bemba, and again in 2021 ALL Tribes did it in 2021. Absolutely nothing Tribal. Zambians always rise above Tribe when they want to get rid of “what they don’t want”
In time past Dr.Sishua used to be objective and forthright.I really don’t know what he as just gone wrong with our Doctor, or maybe his articles are hacked. Of late his articles are worrisome and devoid of truth. Doctor, just who is impersonating you bakeetu?
And so saddening that those who are supposed to pump sense into people are the ones doing the total opposite. How can school turn into this kind of a being.
Yes CDF seems to be doing great. And that is good for Zambia.
But I am not the only one that thinks we still have a long way in curbing tribalism.
Remember that the country voted out PF partly because of tribalism. I fought tribalism during PF, when the Tonga and Lozi were marginalised, and I am fighting it now because it is clear tribalism is still a challenge. My stance can not change.