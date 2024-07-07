BEMBA’S ANNOUNCES DAY FOR UKUSEFYA PANGW’ENA CEREMONY

The Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) has announced that the 2024 Ukusefya Pangw’ena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people will be held from 8th to 10th August.

BRE Spokesperson, James Mulenga says the ceremony will be held in Ngwena village in Mungwi District.

Mr Mulenga has since urged the people in the province and across the country to attend the year’s spectacular event.

He said this during the first preparatory meeting at the Ngwena Arena in Mungwi District.

And the Ukusefya Pangw’ena Northern Province Organizing Committee has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema will grace this year’s ceremony.

Provincial Committee Chairperson, Navnit Patel added that 45 dignitaries, who include chiefs among others, have been invited to attend the ceremony.

“This year’s ceremony will be graced by the Republican President. 45 dignitaries have also been invited, including chiefs and friends of Mwine Lubemba, will join the ceremony,” he said.

Mr Patel has since called on government to support the committee to ensure that the event is a success.

He said government needs to help to work on the road leading to the site and areas surrounding the site.

“We have started works on cleaning the surrounding area as well as publicity. One major issue is the road network leading to the site and around the site and the helipad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Beauty Phiri said Government will continue working with the traditional leadership to foster the preservation and growth of traditional ceremonies in the country.

Ms Phiri has called on everyone to be involved in promoting traditional ceremonies.

“Government attaches great importance to traditional ceremonies, and he does not want to see a gap between government and traditional leadership. We have been tasked with working hand in hand with the traditional leaders because we cannot work in isolation,” she explained.

She added that traditional ceremonies play a vital role in fostering traditions to the outside world.

“We need to ensure we encourage the traditional ceremonies so that our children should not come and ask what happens in Lubemba, but they should see and learn from the people that are here,” she said.