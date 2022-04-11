The Candidates’ Comment

The sudden intensified claims that the Patriotic Front will bounce back into power is founded on personal feelings of those who pontificate this notion.

PF is behaving as if this is the first time when we have a former ruling party in opposition. We have precedent to much of what is happening in PF today. Both UNIP and MMD went down the drain, to a land of no resurrection, while on the same path where PF is today.

Ever since PF lost power, there has never been any genuine and constructive diagnosis of the reasons why they lost. Yes, we all know the things in public domain but beyond that, these elements have not addressed the exactly cancer.

For example, if you say people rejected arrogance among leaders of this party, which leaders are they? What where they when PF was in power and what roles do they occupy in the party currently in the so-called rebranding? The very elements that were arrogant while PF was in power are the very ones in the leadership today saying they are rebranding. Perhaps, they have only changed attires. They have only taken off suits and are now wearing pajamas but they still remain the very arrogant characters at heart. The same arrogance which existed in PF while it was in power is the same which exist even now among few who have met in private rooms to share positions and roles of this and that. And when you look properly at most of these elements in leadership positions in PF, they influence no one and have no following anywhere. They are giving positions based on who is sleeping with who.

While they have magnified the rhetoric of bouncing back, there is no case study or any tangible research anywhere to back or support those empty and foolish claims. What they premise their providence for bouncing back are misfortunes of this country. Their every day prayer is for Hakainde Hichilema to fail. They pray every day that Zambians must suffer to the maximum so that; they begin to look less evil in the eyes of the people. When they see any meaningful improvements recorded by Hakainde’s administration, they frown and their demons get very upset. They say these things openly. They mock Zambians for choosing to vote them out of power in preference for Hakainde. And they can’t believe that a Tonga, whom they said was a Satanist, a tribalist, a privatization thief and a western puppet is the Republican President.

The fundamental strategy of the PF rests in the failures of Hakainde. If Hakainde fails, Zambians suffer and the PF will be very happy – they use this prayer as a basis to form their judgment of bouncing back. And their dull, ignorant supporters are every day scanning the news looking for any credible persons who say things that soothes their fetish of bouncing back. They are everywhere celebrating Sishuwa Sishuwa’s comment that PF can still bounce back. This is someone they once called a UPND cadre and wrote-off as stupid.



Of course, what they cannot discern from Sishuwa is a proviso to that sentiment, that, provided the PF deals with leadership, and if Hakainde fails, the former ruling party can still bounce back because it is a largest opposition by virtue of representation in Parliament.

But is there any indication that these elements will sort out their leadership wrangles? Just look at the composition of those who have lined-up themselves to replace Edgar Lungu – it is a Bemba contest. And since most of them – if not all – are too gluttonous and power hungry, once there is one winner, they are more likely to break-away, each going away with handful followers to form their own parties.

These Bemba chaps are the biggest problem in PF. We are not saying this because the Editor of The Candidates is a tribal cousin to Bembas. We are saying this because we believe it is the truth.- The Candidates’