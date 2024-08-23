Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital woes started during their honeymoon in Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship issues began on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six.

The couple’s honeymoon included numerous public outings packed with PDA and shopping.

However, Ben was reportedly not happy with having the cameras following him.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said.

When they weren’t in front of the cameras, “They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the source claimed.

Another insider told the publication that Affleck finally came to his senses about their renewed love once his sobriety “started to settle in with normality.”

When they started seeing each other again, “He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said.

Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol in the past. He’d reportedly last returned to rehab in 2018.

The whirlwind romance soon wore off once he adjusted to his sober life.

Affleck started craving more privacy, and he could no longer take Lopez’s level of celebrity, according to the insider.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.

Meanwhile, sources previously said Ben still considered J.Lo’s feelings as their relationship came to an end in the spring.

Sources described him as “very protective of her,” which fueled his decision to hold off on filing for divorce.

Unfortunately, there was no way of getting around humiliating her.

“She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together … She made a big deal that he was the love of her life,” a source previously said.

Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20, the second anniversary of their wedding.