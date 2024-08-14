Ben Affleck-J.LO Divorce Rumors: Suge Knight Believes FBI Gave Affleck Compromising J.LO Footage From Diddy Raids

Suge Knight, a former record executive and convicted felon, says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rumored divorce is due to Lopez’s appearance on recordings that the FBI took during their raid on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ houses.

The former CEO of Death Row Records, who is incarcerated for a deadly hit-and-run in 2015, claimed Affleck now has access to those recordings and that the information on them has been a major factor in the couple’s relationship’s strain.

In the most recent episode of his prison podcast, “Collect Calls with Suge Knight,” Knight explained his theory in detail.

According to Knight, some of the tapes from the raids on Diddy’s residences earlier this year may have been taken by the FBI and may have included Lopez.

He said, “They raid Puffy’s house, and they get all these videos of J-Lo doing this and J-Lo doing that,” he remarked, alluding to her participation in the 1999 nightclub shooting in which the music mogul set Moses “Shyne” Barrow to take the fall for the music mogul.

“…And they know the fact that J-Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s.”

The former CEO of Death Row Records asserts that the FBI provided Affleck with the tape as a “solid”.

To provide him access to the situation prior to any videos being released to the public, particularly in light of the significance of the Bad Boy founder’s assault on Cassie.

He went on to say, “It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, I’m quite sure they [the FBI] probably called Ben Affleck,” ‘We want to show you some things about your wife.’”

Suge Knight believes Ben Affleck wouldn’t be able to look at Jennifer Lopez the same after watching the video.

“I’m quite sure they headed for divorce because that’s a man who had a good life. Great parents don’t spend a lot of money. Ain’t trippin off paparazzi; he’s living his life. He got his own team. She brought all that extra sht out and now that motherf*ker. He went out.”

When one takes into account the love past between Diddy and J. Lo, these claims take on new significance. Those two were together from 1999–2001.

Diddy has faced accusations of sexual assault and other offenses that are said to have occurred during that same period within the past few months.

Knight’s allegations come after months of speculation over Affleck and Lopez’s breakup.